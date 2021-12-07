Meta’s Messenger boss is leaving the company

As Facebook transitions its corporate branding and organizes around a “metaverse” future, a number of high-profile execs have been leaving the company.

Last week, former Messenger boss and current crypto czar David Marcus announced he was leaving at the end of the year. Today, Meta’s current chief of the Messenger division Stan Chudnovsky announced he will be leaving Meta “at some point in Q2 of next year.”

Chudnovsky joined Facebook in early 2015 as head of product for Messenger, later becoming chief of the division in mid-2018. Before joining Facebook, Chudnovsky had co-founded the venture firm NFX and had served as PayPal’s VP of Growth after the company acquired his software startup IronPearl in 2013.

“I’ve been working nonstop since I was 16, with about two-week breaks between my projects — always either starting companies, starting a venture fund (NFX) or running companies, merging companies, investing in companies or working at companies,” Chudnovsky said in his Facebook post announcing his plans. “I have no plans to retire, but I am looking forward to taking a good, many months long break.”

After Chudnovsky leaves his role, his colleague Loredana Crisan will take over. Crisan joined the Messenger team in 2016 and previously led design at Indiegogo.