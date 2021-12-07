Last week to score late-registration passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021

There’s just one week left until TC Sessions: Space 2021 launches on December 14-15. If you haven’t secured your seat on this virtual mission that explores the trends, advances and opportunities in the rapidly evolving space industry, it’s time to get it done.

Here’s a quick peek at some of the speakers and presentations we have scheduled. Take a look at the full event agenda to manage your time and strategize each day. Remember, times listed in the agenda will automatically reflect your specific time zone.

Maneuvering Towards Better In-space Propulsion — What goes up must come down, but we can delay that second part a bit with better propulsion on our satellites and spacecraft. Accion Systems, Phase Four and Morpheus Space are pushing the boundaries of in-space propulsion. Join the leaders of these companies as they discuss the challenges and opportunities in changing how in-space assets move about.

Space Tourism Takes Off — Blue Origin’s 2021 included its first trips to space for paying passengers, including company founder Jeff Bezos and TV starship captain William Shatner. Ariane Cornell, the company’s director of Astronaut and Orbital Sales will tell us what it’s like to retail those rides.

The Full-service Space Company — Rocket Lab’s 2021 saw it enter the public markets, announce brand new spacecraft, acquire companies and more. We’ll talk to Peter Beck about what the one-time dedicated launch company is turning into through all this growth and change.

Taking Earth Observation to Enterprise Scale — We’re not short of eyes in the sky, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to collect and use the data that Earth observation networks create. Find out how mapping veteran Esri and startups SkyWatch and Wyvern are building out data infrastructure that makes orbital imagery accessible and profitable.

