Amazon Web Services went down and took a bunch of the internet with it

Users are reporting a widespread outage at Amazon Web Services, bringing down websites and backend services for organizations including the Associated Press, Disney+ and Vice. Details about the outage are scarce.

The AWS status page reported increased error rates for its Management Console on Tuesday morning.

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region,” the page said. “We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1.”

BREAKING: Users say Amazon Web Services is suffering a major outage. The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies including The Associated Press. Amazon has yet to comment on the outage and few details are available. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 7, 2021

AWS went down in June, taking out sites like Twitch, Reddit, Twitter, Hulu, HBO Max, Shopify and Amazon itself. That outage was resolved the same day. AWS has suffered outages prior to this year, too.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.