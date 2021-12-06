TikTok’s newest app lets sellers manage their online stores via their smartphone

TikTok has launched a new app for its seller community taking advantage of its suite of TikTok Shopping features, but the app is only available in Indonesia at present. TikTok Seller, as the app is called, allows TikTok’s seller community to run all aspects of their TikTok shop from their mobile device, from initially registering as a seller to managing inventory and orders to analyzing their online business, among other things.

The app also lets sellers register their campaigns and manage their promotions, engage in customer service, as well as access seller education materials, the app store listing explains.

The app was made available on iOS devices as of December 3rd, but had launched on Android last month. According to data from Sensor Tower, the app is ranked No. 42 in Google Play’s Top Shopping category, and No. 5 in its Top New Shopping category. On iOS, the app is No. 52 in Shopping on the Indonesian App Store, per its app’s listing page.

TikTok confirmed the app is launching in Indonesia where the company is running its TikTok Shopping pilot programs and continues to test a growing suite of commercial solutions.

“We are always looking at ways to enhance our community’s experience and regularly test new features that inspire creativity, bring joy and innovate the TikTok experience,” a TikTok spokesperson said. “Brands on TikTok have found a creative outlet to authentically connect with audiences, and we’re excited to experiment with new commerce opportunities that enable our community to discover and engage with what they love,” they added.

Indonesia for some time has served as a test market for many of TikTok’s investments in its e-commerce business, thanks in part to the growing adoption of smartphones in the country and a hunger for online services catering to its mobile-first population. In 2020, around 64% of the country’s population was accessing the internet from their mobile phone, and that figure is expected to grow to 81% by 2026, per Statista data.

Earlier this year, for example, TikTok launched a “Seller University” website aimed at its Indonesian audience, where it detailed how brands could advertise their products on videos and helped sellers get started on its app. The company confirmed at the time the site was one of many tests of its e-commerce solutions in Indonesia. Later in 2021, TikTok more formally introduced its suite of TikTok Shopping tools, allowing merchants to add a “Shopping” tab to their TikTok profiles and sync product catalogs to create mini-storefronts on the app. Shopify was a debut partner on this initiative in select markets, including the U.S., but TikTlok later expanded its range of partners to include others like Square, Ecwid and PrestaShop, and more.

Today, sellers can highlight their products in TikTok videos and direct users to product pages on their website. The newer LIVE shopping features allow brands and sellers to share dynamic links while streaming a live broadcast. And sellers have access to a handful of ad formats for online shopping, which allow them to target users with personalized videos, generate leads, and offer swipeable product catalogs.

It makes sense, then, that the company would see a dedicated app as the next step in addressing the needs of its mobile selling community, particularly in a smartphone-heavy market like Indonesia.

There’s no word on if or when TikTok will make its new dedicated Seller app available to other markets.