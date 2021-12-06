Equity Monday: When does a selloff become a rout?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Despite the advanced week, news is still coming in in hot and heavy, so strap in for today’s busy episode:

I would normally say that it’s a holiday week, so let’s relax, but instead I wonder if we’re going to see a final push of news this week before things do calm down for the holiday period.