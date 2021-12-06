Apple partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a new coding program

Apple has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a new program that aims to bring coding opportunities to children and teens across the US. Using the tech giant’s “Everyone Can Code” curriculum, children and teens at local Boys & Girls Clubs will integrate coding into their activities. Apple says the new collaboration will give students the chance to create and learn about the basics of app design and development. The program will focus on critical thinking and creative problem-solving.

The new program will initially launch in 10 new regions, including Atlanta; Austin, Texas; metro D.C.; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Wake County, North Carolina and Silicon Valley, with the goal of expanding coding opportunities to clubs nationwide. It has already launched in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee and Newark, New Jersey.

“Together with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’ve already introduced thousands of students to innovative technology experiences, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership to bring coding with Swift to even more communities across the country,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, in a press release about the announcement.

This newest launch builds on Apple’s existing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the company’s Community Education Initiative in support of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

Apple’s latest expansion of its “Everyone Can Code” curriculum comes two months after it rolled out new resources for elementary school students, including a new “Everyone Can Code Early Learners” activity guide. The recently launched guide extends Apple’s curriculum resources from kindergarten to college. The Everyone Can Code Early Learners guide allows students in kindergarten through third grade to build a foundation in core coding concepts through several subjects including music, art, science and physical education.

The company has been expanding its Everyone Can Code program over the years and making it available for more ages. In 2019, Apple launched a program called Everyone Can Code Puzzles, which aims to help students experiment with concepts. Last year, the tech giant launched Everyone Can Code Adventures, a program with more advanced coding activities.