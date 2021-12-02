AWS to launch over 30 new Local Zones internationally starting in 2022

At its annual re:Invent conference, AWS announced that it will be launching over 30 new AWS Local Zones in major cities around the world. These new AWS Local Zones will be made available starting in 2022 in over 21 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, India, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal and South Africa.

For context, AWS Local Zones are a type of AWS infrastructure deployment that places compute, storage, and other select services closer to customers, giving them the ability to run applications on AWS that require single-digit millisecond latencies to their end-users or on-premise installations.

“I’m very excited to announce that we will be expanding the local zones internationally across the world in Europe, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia,” Amazon CTO Werner Vogels said during the event. “And of course we will have one in my home city of Amsterdam.”

AWS notes that these new locations join 16 Local Zones across the United States, and will help customers serve end-users around the world with even lower latency. The current Local Zones are located in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia and Portland.