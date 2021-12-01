Daily Crunch: Spotify packs its 2021 year-end recap with new sharing, social features

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

China may ban foreign IPOs: Big news from a leading startup market as reporting indicates that the Chinese government may block a method by which domestic tech companies are listed on foreign exchanges. Alibaba and others have used the technique, which opens the door for further economic and technological decoupling between China and the rest of the world.

Match settles with Tinder co-founders: Allegations that "IAC and its then-subsidiary Match Group had manipulated financial data" to put a low valuation on Tinder when it was folded into the larger company have been settled for more than $400 million. That's a right bucket of duckets.

Taxpayer money to support Chinese surveillance? In a critical piece of reporting, TechCrunch's Zack Whittaker writes that "at least three U.S. federal agencies, including the military, have purchased China-made video surveillance equipment banned from use in the federal government." Not good!

Before we dive into a bevy of discrete pieces of startup news, another 3D printing company is going public! Via a SPAC! This time it’s Austin-based Essentium. Recall that Desktop Metal went public via a SPAC previously. Its stock traded as high as $34.94. It is worth $6.08 per share today.

Today is the day! Yes, it is Spotify Unwrapped 2021, which means that we’ve spent the afternoon posting to Twitter all about our excellent musical tastes. TechCrunch has more here on what’s new.

Facebook talks kid safety after delaying E2E encryption: In theory, Facebook — Meta, but whatever — is moving to roll out end-to-end encryption to its messaging service in 2023. That’s thanks to a delay. And, in a move seemingly set up to head off criticism from the usual suspects, is talking up its child protective work in the meantime.

In theory, Facebook — Meta, but whatever — is moving to roll out end-to-end encryption to its messaging service in 2023. That’s thanks to a delay. And, in a move seemingly set up to head off criticism from the usual suspects, is talking up its child protective work in the meantime. Niantic buys Lowkey: The gaming company is snagging the team behind Lowkey, which helps users “capture and share gameplay moments,” TechCrunch reports.

The gaming company is snagging the team behind Lowkey, which helps users “capture and share gameplay moments,” TechCrunch reports. Social media updates! TikTok has added new creator monetization features, while Reddit has rolled out a number of platform updates. Perhaps, in time, Reddit will find a way to un-break its web experience.

