AWS introduces DMS Fleet Advisor to simplify data migration to Amazon cloud

Two years ago at AWS re:Invent, then AWS CEO Andy Jassy made it clear that he was tired of the slow pace of change and he wanted to find ways to get companies to move to the cloud faster. At yesterday’s opening keynote, in fact, new AWS CEO Adam Selipsky stated that the pace is still pretty pokey with only between 5 and 15 percent of workloads having moved to the cloud thus far.

Part of the problem for the slow pace of change is that in spite of the recognized advantages of moving to the cloud, migrating data from on-premises to the cloud is a labor-intensive task, and it’s not easy to get your data from your on-prem legacy database to a shiny new cloud database.

Companies with multiple types of databases face an even bigger challenges when it comes to moving that data to the cloud and finding the right database service to match up with whatever you have been using on prem. Amazon recognized all of this and wanted to make it easier for customers to move to the cloud.

Today, the company introduced AWS Database Migration Service (DMS) Fleet Advisor, a tool specifically designed to help make it easier and faster to get your data to the cloud and match it with the correct database service.

“DMS Fleet Advisor automatically builds an inventory of your on-prem database and analytics service by streaming data from on prem to Amazon S3. From there, we take it over. We analyze [the data] to match it with the appropriate amount of AWS Datastore and then provide customized migration plans. All of this now just takes hours instead of what used to be weeks or months,” Swami Sivasubramanian, VP for Amazon AI told the AWS re:Invent audience at the AI and machine learning keynote today.

Sivasubramanian pointed out that this approach is not only faster, it’s also cheaper because you no longer have to rely on a third-party consultant to move the data for you. “This is going to make it a lot easier for you to modernize your data infrastructure with powerful relational and purposeful databases,” he said.