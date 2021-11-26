Our Black Friday discounts end soon — grab your $20 pass to TC Sessions: Space

If you celebrated the American Thanksgiving yesterday, you’re probably stuffed to the gills and barely able to move. Good news, though. It takes only a few clicks — no cardio required — to score a $20 pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021 before our Black Friday sale ends Sunday, November 28 at 11:59 pm (PT). Maximum savings for minimal effort — keep $95 in your pocket.

Join the global community of space visionaries — founders, makers, scientists, investors and policy wonks — for two days devoted to funding, building and sustaining the new space economy driven by both public and private sectors.

Here are just a few of the presentations on tap:

Backing the Brightest — There’s an art to later stage space company funding, especially as the exit picture for the sector is still only just starting to take shape. We’ll talk to BVP’s Tess Hatch, Sequoia’s Shaun Maguire and Hemisphere’s Lisa Rich too learn how they evaluate which companies look primed for growth.

Bringing NASA to the Moon and Back — Kathy Leuders is the head of the new Space Operations Mission Directorate, responsible for activities in orbit and soon, well beyond that. How will she and NASA meet the unprecedented challenge of establishing a lasting human presence on the Moon?

From Building the Space Economy to Visiting — DCVC Partner, Chris Boshuizen has not only backed a number of leading space companies, including Rocket Lab, he also founded one of the pioneers in Planet Labs. But he also has the rare distinction of being able to say he’s personally traveled to space thanks to Blue Origin, and we’ll hear from him about that experience.

Space Tourism Takes Off — Blue Origin’s 2021 included its first trips to space for paying passengers — including company founder Jeff Bezos and TV starship captain William Shatner. Ariane Cornell, the company’s director of astronaut and orbital Sales, will tell us what it’s like to retail those rides.

Peruse the event agenda to learn more about other-worldly developments in launch systems, on-orbit operations and servicing, collecting lunar samples and in-space propulsion systems.

There’s plenty more to explore. For instance, go meet the 10 exciting early-stage space startups exhibiting in the virtual expo. You never know where or when you could meet a space unicorn.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Buy your $20 pass and save $95 now, before you start in on the leftover pumpkin pie. Our Black Friday sale ends this Sunday, November 28 at 11:59 pm (PT).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.