India plans law that will prohibit ‘all private cryptocurrencies’ with ‘certain exceptions’

India plans to introduce, evaluate, and enforce a bill to prohibit “all private cryptocurrencies” in the country, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session.

The Indian government said Tuesday evening that it will allow “certain exceptions” to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

The bill — called Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 — will also create a “facilitative framework” for creation of the official digital currency that the central bank will issue.

Lawmakers in India have been discussing cryptocurrency trading, and government-backed digital currency for over two years. But the country is yet to have a legislation to oversee the space.

This is breaking news. More to follow shortly…