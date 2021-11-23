Daily Crunch: India’s proposed cryptocurrency ban creates path for official digital currency

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 23, 2021! Yes, we’re one day closer to Thanksgiving. No, you cannot stop working yet. One more day! One day more! But before we get into the news, a reminder that our Space event is ticking ever closer. — Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

If you read international political news, you’ve likely heard of NSO Group. Its hacking tools have been used by governments to spy on dissidents and journalists alike. It turns out Apple has had it with the group’s “nation-state spyware Pegasus,” as TechCrunch put it. So Apple is suing NSO Group, calling the company “immoral 21st century mercenaries who have created highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance machinery that invites routine and flagrant abuse.” India looks to ban crypto: A plan to “introduce, evaluate and enforce a bill to prohibit ‘all private cryptocurrencies’ in the country” is set to come with the winter legislative session in India. It wouldn’t be the first country to look to supplant private-market blockchain tech with plans for a national digital coin. China is another such country. The bill may include exceptions, but it’s not a promising trend for India’s crypto sector.

Startups/VC

Einride founder Robert Falck on his moral obligation to electrify autonomous trucking

Swedish autonomous freight company Einride recently raised $110 million to fund its expansion into the United States. In partnership with stateside brands like Oatly and GE Appliances, the company will operate self-driving trucks and autonomous EV pods that connect to Saga, its proprietary IoT system.

Founder and CEO Robert Falck spoke to TechCrunch about why he thinks climate tech solutions are more likely to come from startups and why he doesn’t believe in Level 5 autonomy, where a vehicle can perform every driving task under any conditions.

No human driver can reach Level 5. I mean, consider this: If it’s a blizzard, do you drive as fast as you would on a sunny summer afternoon? No, of course not. So that’s the thinking we applied.

Big Tech Inc.

TechCrunch Experts

