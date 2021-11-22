Equity Monday: Paytm’s rocky debut gets rockier

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Happy Monday everyone, and welcome to a holiday week here in the United States. Yes, we here in the good ol’ States will be off the second half of this week. TechCrunch won’t grind to a halt, but we will certainly slow down a little bit. But, that doesn’t mean that we didn’t have a lot to talk about this morning:
- Shares of Indian fintech giant Paytm fell further today, after a very disappointing first-days trading last Thursday. The company now has lot of ground to make up just to get back to zero.
- Facebook is delaying the rollout of E2E encryption until 2023, which has us a bit bummed.
- Also in big tech news, ByteDance is calling it quits on edtech in India.
- Turning the page to startups, we chatted through three news items this morning: Jina.ai raised $30 million, Deliverr raised $250 million, and Lydia added equity and crypto trading to its French financial superapp.
- And we closed on the just what the point of a DAO is.
