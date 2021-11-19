Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to Android users

Twitter is rolling out its in-app tipping feature to all Android users above the age of 18, following the iOS launch in September. The social media giant says the “Tips” feature is geared toward users looking to get a little financial support from their followers through Cash App, Paypal, Venmo and Patreon directly through the app. Android users can now get set up to receive tips from their profile by tapping the “Edit profile” button and then selecting “Tips” to start.

“With Tips, we’re creating an easy way to direct people to links to your payment profiles and we’re making it easier to support the people driving the conversation on Twitter – whether you want to support a content creator, help someone fundraise, tip someone who just needs some help or thank someone for making you laugh,” the social media giant notes.

Tips is now on Android! You can get set up to receive tips from your profile –– tap the “Edit profile” button then tap “Tips” to start. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 18, 2021

Twitter first introduced the feature in May after reports had indicated that the company was working on a direct payment option. The launch of “Tips” on Android comes a month after Twitter rolled out “Ticketed Spaces” on Android. With this feature, hosts on Spaces, Twitter’s live audio room feature, are able to sell access to Spaces. The social media giant notes that the feature is a way to support creators for their time and effort in hosting and moderating public conversations.

Twitter isn’t the only social media platform pushing toward monetization and helping creators earn a living through its app. Last month, TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing a new in-app tipping feature on its platform that would allow creators to accept money from fans outside of TikTok LIVE streams, where gifting is already supported. The company confirmed the feature is part of a limited test for the time being and is not yet widely available.

TikTok and Twitter’s direct tipping features appear to be a way for the companies to compete with other digital platforms like Instagram and YouTube, which offer lucrative ways for creators to make money.