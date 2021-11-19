Score a $20 pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021 during our week-long Black Friday sale

Give thanks! The season of sales is upon us, and we here at TechCrunch love a great deal as much as anyone. Scratch that — we love it more. Need proof? We’re holding a week-long Black Friday sale on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021.

Starting today, Friday November 19, you can buy general admission passes for just $20 each — you save $95.

Spend two immersive days with the brilliant minds forging and funding a new space economy. Find out what becomes possible when public and private sectors collide. Learn the latest developments in launch systems, on-orbit operations and servicing, collecting lunar samples and in-space propulsion systems.

If you’re into space, you’re into cutting-edge technology so don’t miss the chance to meet the 10 early-stage space startups exhibiting at the show. Connect, converse, collaborate — the opportunities are almost as infinite as space itself (holy hyperbole!).

What else is on the docket? Here are a few of the presentations we have lined up, and there’s plenty more, so head on over to the event agenda to make the most of your time at the show.

Station Succession — NASA has long said it wants a privately-owned and operated space station to succeed the ISS, and we’ve seen some moves in that direction. But this year, the commercial orbital space station race really ramped up, and NanoRacks CEO Jeffery Manber is the ideal person to tell us all about it.

Being There When Stars Form — At the earliest stages, space companies are at their riskiest. But these investors are willing to wade in and write checks to help those companies gain their footing. Hear from Chad Anderson (Space Capital), Jonathan Fentzke (Techstars) and Jessica Robinson (Assembly Ventures) about how they pick their winners.

The Full-service Space Company — In 2021, Rocket Lab entered the public markets, announced brand new spacecraft, acquired companies and more. We’ll talk to Peter Beck about what the one-time dedicated launch company is turning into through all this growth and change.

Taking Earth Observation to Enterprise Scale — We’re not short of eyes in the sky, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to collect and use the data that Earth observation networks create. Find out how mapping veteran Esri and startup SkyWatch build out data infrastructure that makes orbital imagery accessible and profitable.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15.

