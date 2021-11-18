Hardware design platform nTopology raises $65M

Software for hardware design is all the rage in the VC funding world these days. Following recent rounds from Flux and Bild, nTopology just announced a sizable series D of $65 million. The funding round led by Tiger Global (who else) brings the New York-based firm’s total funding to $135 million. Existing investors Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack and Insight Partners also participated in the round.

The company effectively offers CAD software, designed to be used by engineers in a wide range of fields, including industrial design, aerospace, automotive and medical. The company promises a more elegant solution than more traditional systems, specifically focused on the world of 3D printing/additive manufacturing.

“Earlier in my career, I found that most of the engineering software, like CAD, was a bottleneck in driving innovative design,” co-founder and CEO Bradley Rothenberg said in a release tied to the news. “Our company was built specifically to solve engineers’ problems, allowing them to fully utilize the power of additive manufacturing processes and fill the gaps left by these old legacy design tools.”

The company, which recently released v3.0 of its titular software offering, currently has around 300 clients, including names like Ford, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell. It also recently partnered with 3D printing giant Stratasys to create FDM Assembly Fixture Generator, a software platform designed for additive manufacturing workflows.

NTopology says the funding will go toward expanding its international reach, as well as developing additional features for its software.