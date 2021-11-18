Data scientists & engineers: Up your game at iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021

This call goes out to all the data devotees, engineering enthusiasts, AI aficionados and machine-learning mavens. Clear your schedule on December 2, because you do not want to miss a moment of the iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021.

Connect and engage with more than 1,400 senior-level leaders who develop, deploy and fund the data solutions that power machine learning and artificial intelligence. Tap into the latest trends and critical thinking across industries like autonomous mobility, geospatial, healthcare AI, robotics, technology and more.

Go gratis: Attending the summit is free, but you must register here to reserve your seat.

This summit is in partnership with iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

Let’s take a quick look at just a few presentations that data scientists and engineers may find particularly interesting. Be sure to check out the event agenda for more data-driven programming.

Scaling your Data Pipeline for Rapid Deployment — Hear from experts Prabhdeep Singh (SambaNova Systems) and Karthik Paga (Raven Applied Technology) as they share how companies are scaling their data pipeline to meet the ever-changing data requirements needed to rapidly deploy AI applications, from proof-of-concept to full production.

Solving Edge Cases: The Path To Accelerating AI — Industry experts Jack Xiaojiang Guo (Nuro) and Kai Wang (Zoox) discuss why solving edge cases is critical to the success of artificial intelligence, and they share what it takes to solve edge cases to achieve full scale deployment of autonomous mobility across the world.

NLP is Transforming the Capabilities of AI — Natural language processing experts Huma Zaidi (Target), Kriti Gupta (The Floor), Amanda Stent (Colby College) and Teresa O’Neill (OpenCity) offer insights and share how NLP-powered technologies are transforming artificial intelligence. Learn how NLP, search, voice and content are creating new complexities in the machine learning process and why high-quality data paired with humans-in-the-loop are key to success.

Alternate Reality: Creating a New Metaverse with Data — The augmented or virtual metaverse is expected to reach $454B by 2030. Whether it’s a consumer or B2B alternate reality, the companies quickest to solve the complexities in the ML DataOps landscape may lead the way. Join AR/VR computer vision experts Eldar Khaliullin (Magic Leap), Keith Fieldhouse (Kitware) and Georg Poier (Reactive Reality) as they explore how to overcome the data operations challenges that will propel alternate reality into a new metaverse.

The iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021 takes place on December 2, 2021. Data scientists and engineers — up your game. Don’t miss this one-day dive deep with the brightest minds in the AI and ML community. Register for your free ticket today.