Belkin’s new 3-in-1 wireless charger delivers speedy charging for the latest Apple Watch and iPhone

Belkin has a new 3-in-1 wireless charger that’s tailor made for iPhone and Apple Watch owners, and that also provides MagSafe 15W charging speeds for iPhone 12 and 13, along with fast charging for the latest Apple Watch 7 series. Belikin also introduce a new standalone portable fast charger for Apple Watch that includes an integrated USB-C cable and also offers fast charge compatibility for Series 7 models.

The Belkin “BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad” which is too much of a mouthful and will henceforth be referred to as the 3-in-1 charger, has a MagSafe 15W wireless charger for your iPhone as mentioned. It also includes a standard Qi-compatible wireless charging pad that you can use to power up your AirPods, and there’s an adjustable Apple Watch charging puck that supports fast charging as mentioned above. The adjustability of the Watch puck is a nice touch, giving you freedom to charge either lying flat or upright in Apple Watch’s ‘nightstand mode,’ and there’s a clever switch underneath that allows you to tweak the height of the stand to perfectly fit Apple Watch models new and old, as well as a side variety of Apple Watch cases if that’s your thing.

The stand is covered in a rubberized silicone so you don’t need to worry about inadvertently scratching any of your gadgets as you fumble in the night, and it’s all powered by just a single cord that plugs into an included 40W power adapter. I’ve been using this for about a week now, and can confidently say it’s the best option out there for a one-cord, max speed bedside charging solution for Apple fans.

It’s $149.95, sold via both Belkin’s own website and Apple’s, and goes on sale starting today.

The Belkin “BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger” (again, terrible, so let’s just call it the Watch charger) is an awesome alternative to Apple’s own little standalone pillow charger for Apple Watch. Thanks to the integrated cable it’s super portable for travel, and again features adjustability to fit various Watch models and cases, as well as offering both flat and upright nightstand charging. Plus, you get the fast charging feature if you have a Series 7. Definitely the charger to beat when it comes to dedicated Apple Watch kit.

The Watch charger is just $59.95, which is a steal relative to Apple’s own dedicated magnetic charging dock, and also is available to order starting today at both Belkin.com and Apple.com