Daily Crunch: 6 months after launch, Indian DTC startup Mensa Brands exceeds $1B valuation

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups/VC

5 critical pitch deck slides most founders get wrong

This is a fantastic time to found a startup, but unless you plan to bootstrap it, you’ll still need to go through the laborious exercise of crafting a pitch deck.

Most founders struggle with this task because it requires them to answer central questions for investors: Can you lay out your plan for tripling revenue YoY? What’s your ideal product use case?

According to Jose Cayasso, CEO and co-founder of pitch deck design agency Slidebean, there are five sides where pretty much all investors miss the mark:

Go-to-market

Use case/audience

TAM

Possible outcomes

Team

Using examples from decks by Airbnb, Uber and others, he shares several proven strategies for avoiding the most common pitfalls.

Big Tech Inc.

Kicking off today’s Big Tech news with two deals, our own Ron Miller has the latest on $25 billion worth of liquidity in the data center market. That’s a lot of coin in one day.

Dang, Meta should really get ahold of its “Facebook” service: News from Down Under indicates that Facebook’s “announcement this summer when the tech giant claimed it would be limiting how advertisers could reach kids” might not be working out as some hoped. Researchers are accusing the social subsidiary of Meta of “still tracking teens for ad targeting on its social media platforms.”

News from Down Under indicates that Facebook’s “announcement this summer when the tech giant claimed it would be limiting how advertisers could reach kids” might not be working out as some hoped. Researchers are accusing the social subsidiary of Meta of “still tracking teens for ad targeting on its social media platforms.” Slack has a fascinating take on no-code development: Slack is a neat company. You might use its service. I haven’t been able to not use Slack for years and years. But as the company matured, it became a platform as well as a workplace chat app. And now The House That Stewart Built is out with a method to allow users to remix apps in a workflow context. One more step toward a world where programming is not a high art, but something that anyone can do.

Slack is a neat company. You might use its service. I haven’t been able to not use Slack for years and years. But as the company matured, it became a platform as well as a workplace chat app. And now The House That Stewart Built is out with a method to allow users to remix apps in a workflow context. One more step toward a world where programming is not a high art, but something that anyone can do. Pinterest looks to recapture startup magic: Today social network and giant of the pinning economy Pinterest announced TwoTwenty, what TechCrunch described as a “an in-house, experimental products team.” Perhaps TwoTwenty will be able to boost the pace at which Pinterest adds new users in TwentyTwentyTwo.

Today social network and giant of the pinning economy Pinterest announced TwoTwenty, what TechCrunch described as a “an in-house, experimental products team.” Perhaps TwoTwenty will be able to boost the pace at which Pinterest adds new users in TwentyTwentyTwo. Jumia posts earnings showing revenue growth, steeper losses: The saga of Jumia, a leading e-commerce player in Africa is one of promise and regular losses. TechCrunch covers its earnings every quarter, not only because Jumia is an interesting company with a large fintech arm, but also because it provides a glimpse into the larger African e-commerce market.

