UK-based Virtuoso raises $13.3M Series A led by Paladin Capital to automate software testing

UK-based software testing startup Virtuoso has raised a $13.3 million Series A round led by Paladin Capital. The round was joined by Mubadala Capital as well as existing UK investors Crane Venture Partners, Forward Partners, and Downing Ventures.

Virtuoso says its SaaS software testing platform, which launched in 2019, uses machine learning and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to “make testing simpler and faster” and claims that QA teams can identify software bugs and errors much faster than manual processes.

The software testing automation market is projected to grow from $12.6b in 2019 to $28.8b in 2024, according to Global Market Insights. Virtuoso says it aims to create fully autonomous testing with little to no human interaction, enabling non-coders and coders to write automated tests in plain English.

Adil Mohammed Founder and CEO of Virtuoso said: “The way software testing is currently being done is not fit for purpose. When done inefficiently, the QA and testing process can be a big barrier to growth. We want to change that.” Virtuoso plans to use the funding to expand its sales team, increase market share in the USA, and develop its product.

Ken Pentimonti, Principal and European Manager, Paladin Capital Group commented: “In the fragmented Software Testing Automation market, Virtuoso is way ahead of the curve in terms of versatility, the tech stack, and its ease of use.”

Virtuoso competes with companies such as Mabel, Leapwork, Testim, ACCELQ, and Functionize.

Mohammed told TechCrunch over email: “ A lot of the companies offer human-driven solutions characterised by a high degree of manual testing and non-system-driven automation with little to no ML or RPA. Virtuoso is way ahead of the curve in terms of versatility, the tech stack (execution and deployment speed), and ease of use.”