How one founder tapped lasers to automate and scale stem cell production

Not only is this week’s guest the TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 Battlefield winner, but Nabiha Saklayen is also democratizing access to life-saving cell therapies by using — you guessed it — lasers. Saklayen is the co-founder and CEO of Cellino, which is a company developing the tech to automate stem cell production that will lower the cost of cell therapies and increase the yield of viable cells. In this episode, Saklayen tells Jordan and Darrell how she built a startup beginning with the tech and finding a business fit, her evolving leadership style and why this work is crucial to the biomedical field.

