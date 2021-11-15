Entrepreneur First launches partnership with Tezos to spin up Web3 startups

Entrepreneur First, an accelerator-come-company builder, is partnering with the Tezos crypto platform to attract new potential founders to web3. EF specializes in putting together early-career co-founders, developing their ideas, and putting them in front of investors. Technical training and guidance will be provided by experts from the Tezos community.

The new venture is called Entrepreneur First Web3 and will accept applications until the end of May 2022, selecting two cohorts of 40-50 founders to participate in an in-person six months programme in London.

Matt Clifford, co-founder and CEO at Entrepreneur First said: “This platform is ideal for founders who already have a clear conviction to build for a decentralized future, and want to do it as part of a tight-knit community of potential co-founders and collaborators.”

Tezos, a Proof of Stake layer blockchain (which makes it more energy efficient) is used by Red Bull Racing Honda, McLaren Racing, OneOf, Interpop, and marketplaces such as Hic-Et-Nunc, OBJKT, Sweet.io for NFTs.