Linktree partners with Shopify to allow users to add storefronts on its platform

Linktree, the popular “link in bio” service, is launching a Shopify integration to give users a way to promote their businesses and products directly on its platform. With this integration, Linktree users can launch a Shopify storefront on their Linktree to showcase their products and services to drive more sales.

The feature is available now for free to all Linktree users. Linktree says that the partnership with Shopify allows creators to grow while connecting to global audiences.

Once users link their Shopify accounts with Linktree, they’ll be able to choose which products or collections to promote. There’s also an option to live sync Shopify collections onto Linktree, so that any changes made on Shopify are reflected on Linktree automatically. Users can display up to six products at a time and host multiple links for different collections or stores.

“We are excited to welcome Shopify to our ever-expanding list of Linktree functionalities that enable users to streamline shopping, better connect with audiences and ultimately, drive more purchases,” said Alex Zaccaria, co-founder and CEO of Linktree, in a statement. “Linktree intends to integrate more platforms relied on by creators to monetize and run their online business.”

Linktree says its collaboration with Shopify is the latest in a series of creator-focused efforts. The Shopify collaboration comes a few months after Linktree partnered with PayPal to expand its recently launched “Commerce Links” tools for direct payment on Linktree. Launched in March, Commerce Links allow users to take payments directly on their Linktree profile without opening a new browser or tab.

The company also recently announced its acquisition of automated music link aggregation platform Songlink/Odesli. Linktree is integrating Songlink/Odesli into its newly launched “Music Link” feature, which automatically displays the same song or album across all music streaming services to let users listen to content on their preferred platform.

Founded in 2016, Linktree now competes with several “link in bio” platforms, including Shorby, Linkin.bio, and Beacons. In March, Linktree announced it raised $45 million in Series B funding. The funding round was co-led by Index Ventures and Coatue, with participation from returning investors AirTree Ventures and Insight Partners.