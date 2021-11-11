Get an early look at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit agenda

Get ready to engage with more than 1,000+ senior-level leaders — the people forging data solutions that fuel artificial intelligence and machine learning — at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit on December 2, 2021. This day-long deep dive into AI and ML will touch on tech industries across the spectrum including autonomous mobility, healthcare AI, geospatial and more.

This free summit is in partnership with iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

So, what’s on tap at the summit? Excellent question. We have four examples of the presentations and fireside chats below. You’ll find more in the official iMerit ML DataOps Summit agenda, and you can check out the slate of expert speakers. Note: We’ll add plenty more programming in the weeks ahead, so stay tuned!

Ready? Here are just four of the presentations you can enjoy on December 2.

You don’t want to miss this must-see keynote featuring Hussein Mehanna, Cruise’s head of AI as he delves into the emergence of AI companies and the paradigm shift driven by advances in ML and robotics.

What’s the secret to scaling your data pipeline for rapid deployment? Subject-matter experts Prabhdeep Singh (SambaNova Systems), Karthik Paga (Raven Applied Technology) and Jeff Mills (iMerit) lay it out for you.

Join four medical-data mavens — Bobby Anderson (GE Healthcare), Dr. Daniel Chow, MD, MBA (Center for Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Medicine, Radiological Sciences, University of California, Irvine), Dr. Naqi Khan, MD, MS (Microsoft Health & Life Sciences) and Dr. Sina Bari, MD (iMerit) — as they discuss why the future of healthcare AI depends on data.

In another session, we’ll dig into how to solve edge cases to accelerate the path of AI with Jack Xiaojiang Guo (Nuro) and Kai Wang (Zoox), while remaining flexible with ever-increasing data volume and variety.

Here’s another must-see fireside chat. Join Radha Basu, iMerit founder and CEO, for a discussion with DJ Patil, the former U.S Chief Data Scientist at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

