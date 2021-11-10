How one founder aims to help ensure you can keep upgrading your smartphone regularly

This week we talk to the runner-up in Tech Crunch Disrupt’s Startup Battlefield: Megan O’Connor from Nth Cycle. Megan first found out about the impending shortage of materials used in batteries, phones, electric vehicles, and many of the products needed for a more sustainable green economy while studying at Yale and immediately began working towards a solution. She co-founded Nth Cycle which has developed a technology to help mining and recycling companies recover every bit of critical minerals from their operations by more efficiently recycling the materials and working to fill the gaps in the supply chain.

