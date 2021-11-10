Congolese volcano refugees create mobile bitcoin payments network

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 10, 2021! I spent the bulk of today on a train being whisked up the Eastern Seaboard back home, which meant that I was reading novels instead of tech news. And that means I am also catching up today. Thank gosh TechCrunch wrote a zillion stories for us both. We have work to do! — Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Rivian’s IPO revs Wall Street: The public-market debut of electric vehicle company Rivian stormed to a per-share price north of $100 today after pricing its shares at $78. TechCrunch reports that the company’s valuation makes it worth more than GM or Ford, storied automakers with global footprints, and, well, revenues. Something that Rivian has not that much of. The return of high-risk IPOs is really, truly here.

The public-market debut of electric vehicle company Rivian stormed to a per-share price north of $100 today after pricing its shares at $78. TechCrunch reports that the company’s valuation makes it worth more than GM or Ford, storied automakers with global footprints, and, well, revenues. Something that Rivian has not that much of. The return of high-risk IPOs is really, truly here. Expensify’s CEO talks public debut: TechCrunch caught up with Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett today to discuss his company’s public offering. We wanted to know why he chose a traditional IPO and just how big his company’s market is (Airbase and others are waging war on one another to snag share). More on the company’s economics here.

TechCrunch caught up with Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett today to discuss his company’s public offering. We wanted to know why he chose a traditional IPO and just how big his company’s market is (Airbase and others are waging war on one another to snag share). More on the company’s economics here. Public investors struggle to grok crypto: Shares of Coinbase are lower today in the wake of its Q3 earnings report. Despite warning investors that its trading incomes would drop in the period, Wall Street was still let down by its numbers. In short, public-market investors appear to be struggling to properly estimate how well crypto-focused companies will perform quarter to quarter.

Startups/VC

Our own Brian Heater is a busy man. He’s busy getting his robotics-focused newsletter ready for launch — it’s called Actuator and you can sign up here for free. And he wrote a huge feature for the site on Bowery, which plays in the vertical farming space. So, we had him on the Equity podcast to chat farming that is more tall than broad.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses the future of work and the one thing he’d do over

In an expansive interview, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and TechCrunch Managing Editor Jordan Crook looked back at how the travel company has adapted since the beginning of the pandemic.

Their chat covered topics as far afield as Airbnb’s “work anywhere” policy, how it’s addressing liability issues for hosts and his biggest regret from the COVID-19 era:

I overrode the host cancellation policy and refunded more than a billion dollars of guest bookings. I think it was the right thing to do. But I did it unilaterally, without consulting the hosts. They got really pissed off and it broke some trust with some of our host community.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

TechCrunch Experts

If you have a software consultant that you think other startup founders should know about, fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Consultant: Innofied

Recommended by: Ravil Sookhoo, Insta Express

Testimonial: “[They impacted our business] by creating software and mobile apps that overall connect aspects of our business to make processes easier. They have helped with our e-commerce website, management software to handle orders and delivery solutions.”