Equity Monday: Elon Musk reinvents corporate governance

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here. I also tweet.
- The stock market wasn’t incredibly dramatic this morning, from an index-viewpoint. Crytpos were slightly more exciting but only moderately. A host of earnings results this week should provide us with fireworks, however.
- And on the subject of crypto regulation, news from Congress isn’t great for fans of coins and chains. And the rising popularity of NFT games could put consumers in bad tax territory.
- The SoftBank Vision Fund 1 posted poor results, harming SoftBank’s earnings, and leading to the company promising a huge share buyback.
- And Elon Musk made news not only for tweeting some sort of dick joke at an American Senator, but also for polling Twitter regarding whether or not he should sell 10% worth of Tesla shares. That’s one way to do corporate governance, I suppose.
- Matter Labs raised $50 million, while H2O.ai raised $100 million.
- And weekend chat concerning this piece detailing Google’s history with AMP underscores just how much trust is being lost between major American tech companies and their communities.
We are back Wednesday! Hugs!
