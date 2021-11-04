Daily Crunch: IBM managed IT services spinoff Kyndryl starts trading on NYSE

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Google launches third-party payment support in South Korea: Developers with apps in the South Korean Google Play marketplace will have the ability to “offer alternative payment systems alongside Google’s own,” after a law passed in the country changed the rules. If that sounds like a small win, you haven’t been paying attention. Alphabet and Apple are hell-bent on keeping as much income from their app stores as possible, regardless of whether such actions are developer- or consumer-friendly.

Latin American fintech startups are living up to their hype: If you are building a financial services company, Latin America is just about the hottest market for your wares. In the wake of record fundraising numbers, TechCrunch did a little digging into the space, learning what is driving the startup cohort forward. And, yes, Nubank's IPO came into it.

Driverless taxis come to San Francisco: You might have expected self-driving car services to start their lives in the City by the Bay. After all, per capita it is simply lousy with tech folks. But, given the city's complex and hilly layout, it wasn't. But now Cruise, Alphabet's self-driving subsidiary, is running taxis there. And if they can do so in San Francisco, perhaps they will soon make it to our own cities.

Startups/VC

Before we dive into startup news, our own Anna Heim has a great dive into the current SaaS versus on-demand pricing debate that I wholeheartedly recommend.

Why more SaaS companies are shifting to usage-based pricing

Boston-based VC firm OpenView interviewed nearly 600 SaaS companies for its annual pricing survey and the results are in: Usage-based pricing has gone mainstream.

Last year, 34% of survey respondents said they were using a flexible pricing model. This year, that figure rose to 45%.

“When AI can automate tasks, the more successful the solution is, the fewer people need to be logging in,” said OpenView operating partner Kyle Poyar.

“Seats are just an outdated way of charging and don’t allow a company to communicate value or invest in features that would add more value.”

Big Tech Inc.

To kick off our Big Tech conversation today, our own Ryan Lawler covered Blend’s expansion from the mortgage market into a broader fintech suite. Take a peek.

