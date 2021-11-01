Equity Monday: The beginning of the end of ‘996’

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.
Today we had a goodly bag of things to dig into, including:
- The FT finds that major social platforms are taking a bath thanks to Apple’s new privacy rules. But is that such a bad thing?
- The Chinese labor standard of “996” is losing its dominance in its domestic market.
- The Dell-VMware spinoff has finally happened. At last.
- Digital Currency Group raises $700 million, Mosaic Building Group raises $44 million and When I Work locked down $200 million of its own.
- Looking ahead, we have Allbirds and NerdWallet IPOs this week!
Sorry that the show was late! Chat soon!
