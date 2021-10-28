Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for Oculus Quest 2

During its big VR and AR-focused event Thursday, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major new title headed to its VR platform that should turn a few heads.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is on the way to the Oculus Quest 2. San Andreas is Rockstar’s well-loved 2004 entry into the hit GTA franchise, which invites players to wreak havoc in an urban open world fashioned after cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic world in virtual reality,” Zuckerberg said.

Bringing such an iconic game into the fold is certainly one way to lure more users into the company’s emerging virtual world — one that even folks squeamish about Facebook’s VR account login requirements might find enticing.

While Zuckerberg didn’t offer many details about what to expect or when, Facebook has apparently been working on bringing the GTA classic to its VR headset for years.