Revue now lets you subscribe to newsletters directly on your Twitter timeline

Starting today, Revue writers have another tool to turn their Twitter followers into newsletter subscribers. Now, when you tweet out your newsletter, readers will see a subscribe button embedded in the tweet.

Revue is making it very difficult to not use Revue. https://t.co/UaFS1lhrNM — Austin Rief ☕️ (@austin_rief) October 22, 2021

When you share individual issues of your newsletter, they’ll look the same as if you shared an article from any other website — only once someone clicks the article, when they return to their timeline, they’ll see the subscribe button.

In August, Twitter tested a feature that allowed Revue newsletter writers to highlight their newsletter right on their profile. By September, the feature became available to all Revue writers. But previously, subscribing to a newsletter via Twitter — whether on someone’s profile, or now, via a tweet — required verifying your email. But now, if you already have an email address linked to your Twitter account, you can subscribe with one click without confirming via email.

This feature is currently available on the web, but will roll out to iOS and Android soon, Revue said in a tweet.

Absolutely weighing the pros and cons of moving my entire subscriber list and newsletter to Revue thanks to this update… https://t.co/vbAkWtgKC4 — Alexa Heinrich (she/her) (@HashtagHeyAlexa) October 22, 2021

Twitter acquired Revue in January, helping the platform compete in the fast-growing newsletter space. Revue takes a 5% cut of creators’ earnings, plus a standard 2.9%, plus $0.30 processing fee. So, if someone subscribes to your Revue newsletter for $5, you’ll take home $4.30. Comparatively, Substack takes 10% of writers’ revenue, plus processing fees.

Twitter has remained busy with acquisitions this year, announcing its acquisition of Sphere, a group chat app, this week.