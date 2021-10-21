Register today for the iMerit ML DataOps Summit

You know the expression “garbage in, garbage out,” right? There’s absolutely no place in artificial intelligence or machine learning for bad data, and that’s just one reason TechCrunch is thrilled to announce the iMerit ML DataOps Summit, in partnership with iMerit, on December 2, 2021.

Here are more reasons: This free, one-day virtual conference will be laser-focused on data solutions that not only power, but also improve machine learning and artificial intelligence. What can you expect at this event? Nothing short of an opportunity to hear from and engage with the top leaders in AI and ML.

Hear from experts that span a variety of tech industries including autonomous mobility, medical AI, geospatial, financial services, commerce and more.

The summit is in partnership with iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

Like every event TechCrunch supports, you can expect panel discussions, interviews, and plenty of time for networking. Plus, explore some of the ground-breaking companies that will be exhibiting their AI and ML tech and talent.

We’ll have an official agenda coming soon, but here’s a glimpse of just some of the topics on tap.

The latest trends for deploying ML data operations

Why human-in-the-loop data labeling is critical to achieving extensive production and adoption of AI applications

Solve complex edge cases by tapping human intelligence and experts-in-the-loop

How to scale the data pipeline — to rapidly deploy AI applications — in the face of ever-changing data requirements

Gain a deeper understanding of the current and future state of the data-labeling market from expert academics, industry analysts and investors

And to pique your interest, here’s a small sample of the experts you’ll hear from in December, and we’ll add more speakers in the run-up to the summit.

Radha Basu – iMerit, Founder and CEO

– iMerit, Founder and CEO DJ Patil – Former U.S Chief Data Scientist, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

– Former U.S Chief Data Scientist, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Hussein Mehanna – Cruise, Vice President of AI/ML

– Cruise, Vice President of AI/ML Jack Xiaojiang Guo – Nuro, Head of Autonomy Platform

– Nuro, Head of Autonomy Platform Eldar Khaliullin – Magic Leap, Principal Engineer, Data Tools

– Magic Leap, Principal Engineer, Data Tools Jeff Mills – iMerit, Chief Revenue Officer

– iMerit, Chief Revenue Officer Prabhdeep Singh – SambaNova Systems, Vice President of Software Products

– SambaNova Systems, Vice President of Software Products Chris Barker – CBC Transportation Consulting, CEO

– CBC Transportation Consulting, CEO Kriti Gupta – The Floor, Data Engineer

– The Floor, Data Engineer Eran Shlomo – Dataloop, Co-Founder and CEO

– Dataloop, Co-Founder and CEO Ivan Lee – Datasaur, Founder and CEO

The iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021 takes place on December 2. Join more than 500 leaders on the cutting edge of AI and ML, expand your knowledge, meet investors and network for opportunities to move your business forward. Register today for this free, virtual event.