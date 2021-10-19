How startups are turning data into software gold

Storing great pools of data is an increasingly figured-out challenge. Between public clouds, and data lakes more specifically, you can stick oceans of corporate data in any number of places. But leveraging that data into something useful is another challenge altogether.

The analogy that data is this era’s oil is at best half-baked. Oil takes ages to form, while data doesn’t, for example. But where the data:oil comparison does work to a degree is that crude oil is not good for that many things by itself. You have to refine it to get the plethora of products that still power the modern world.

Data isn’t too different. And at the upcoming TechCrunch Sessions: SaaS on October 27 event we’re hosting a panel to dig more deeply into the matter. Barr Moses, co-founder and CEO of Monte Carlo, will join DataRobot CEO Dan Wright and Jenn Knight, co-founder and CTO at AgentSync, to guide us through the topic.

Monte Carlo helps companies with their data ingestion through a product-set called data observability. AgentSync sits inside the world of insurance data, helping pass key information regarding brokers between different parties. And DataRobot, recently valued at $6.25 billion per Crunchbase data, has built a data platform that combines AI, automation and machine learning into a single package, making machine learning more efficient.

So, we’ll have folks with deep knowledge regarding how to make sure data arrives, how to link data to other platforms and how to massage it deeply to better understand its contours.

With that collected panel, we’ll dig into two main themes. The first dealing with their companies:

Why there are so many startups attacking the data market from different angles, and when we may see consolidation in the market for data-related products

Building platforms versus building more targeted solutions

What’s ahead for the data market that founders may not be aware of

And some more in-market questions regarding how modern companies are leveraging data today:

How effectively startups are using machine learning today, and corporations more generally

How data can lead to better customer understanding, if at all

The tension between greater data collection, and analysis and privacy

