Check out the outstanding speakers joining us on TechCrunch Live in November

TechCrunch Live (formerly Extra Crunch Live) has been incredibly educational over the past few months. We’ve learned how Rec Room’s pitch landed investment from Sequoia, how Wheel crafted a pitch deck that hooked Tusk Venture’s Jordan Nof, how Retail Zipline ticked every box for Emergence Capital and how Coda made their pitch doc sing for Madrona Capital.

But there’s plenty more where that came from.

TechCrunch Live is specifically designed to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. We do this by bringing together startup founders and the investors who back them to talk about what, specifically, helped close the deal. What metrics are the investors looking at? What questions did the founders answer that made the VCs want to learn more? How did the founders communicate their grand vision, and their step-by-step plan to getting there?

We cover all this — complete with a look at these companies’ early pitch decks, and more — on TechCrunch Live. TechCrunch Live is also home to the TCL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can get on our virtual stage to pitch their startup to our esteemed guests and get their live feedback.

As with any TechCrunch event, this weekly series also features networking so you can meet and greet other attendees.

The event goes down every Wednesday at noon PT/3pm ET, and is free to attend. Only TechCrunch+ members get access to the complete library of on-demand content, so if you haven’t yet already, sign up now!

And without any further ado, here is a look at the outstanding guests joining us on TechCrunch Live in November.

Laela Sturdy (CapitalG) + Vlad Magdalin (Webflow)

November 3 – 3pm ET/12pm PT

Laela Sturdy is 10x unicorn operator turned investor with a portfolio that includes Stripe, UiPath, Duolingo, Gusto and Webflow. Vlad Magdalin, a prodigy of the no-code revolution, is founder and CEO of Webflow. Hear these two talk about why they decided to work together and the strategies they’ve used to scale Webflow.

Jenny Fleiss (Volition Capital) + Larry Cheng (Volition Capital)

November 10 – 3pm ET/12pm PT

Jenny Fleiss co-founded Rent the Runway before getting into venture capital. Hear from Fleiss and her Volition Capital partner Larry Cheng about how Rent the Runway found early success and grew to be a household name in the fashion industry, and get deeper insights into the current early-stage fundraising landscape.

Priti Choksi (Norwest Venture Partners) + Bianca Gates (Birdies)

November 17 – 3pm ET/12pm PT

Priti Choksi, prior to becoming a VC, spent most of her career at major tech companies like Facebook and Google, managing M&A and business development. She has also invested in Birdies, a footwear company founded by Bianca Gates. Hear Choksi and Gates discuss the early-stage fundraising landscape, how to close the deal and how to scale.

