Live from Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event

Leashes, you say? No leashes here, pal. No, Apple is apparently going fully off-leash for today’s big presser. Today at 10AM PT/1PM ET, it’s kicking off a big week of hardware news, as part of a final industry push ahead of the holidays.

It was just over a month ago that the company unveiled a whole bunch of new devices, including iPhones, iPads and the latest Apple Watch. So, what’s left? Macs, obviously. As Apple makes a line-wide transition to first-party silicon, we expect a number of new products, including (potentially) a new MacBook, Mac Mini and a larger iMac, all powered by the latest M1X chip.

Given that this is (likely) a last hurrah for the year, other products may well be on-tap, including a new version of Apple’s entry-level AirPods. Matthew and Darrell will be on hand, bringing you the news as it breaks. All of the information for watching the livestream can be found here. For the news and analysis, save this page.