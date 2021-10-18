Equity Monday: Welcome to Big Tech hardware week

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
- This week, the week of October 18, 2021, kicked off with a mixed markets picture. Asian stocks were mixed, down in Europe and set to fall in the United States. China remains a concern.
- There are hardware events this week from Apple, Samsung and Google. Along with earnings from Netflix, IBM and Qualtrics.
- Amazon is in hot water with American regulators, China may force its tech giants to allow for cross-platform search and Facebook wants to hire lots of Europeans.
- From startup-land, Enpal landed a huge dollop of cash for its solar work, while OfficeRnD made bets on a hybrid working future. Notes to come shortly on the Expensify IPO filing.
The show is back on Wednesday! Chat then!
