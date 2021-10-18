Calling MENA! Put your city on the TC map by joining TechCrunch’s Cities Survey 2021

TechCrunch is embarking on a major new project to survey founders and investors in cities across Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Over the next few weeks, we will ask entrepreneurs in MENA cities to talk about their ecosystems, in their own words.
This is your chance to put your city on the TechCrunch Map!
This is the follow-up to the huge survey of investors (see also below) we’ve done over the last six or more months, largely in capital cities.
These formed part of a broader series of surveys we’re doing regularly for TechCrunch+, our subscription service that unpacks key issues for startups and investors.
We’d like to know how your city’s startup scene is evolving, how the tech sector is being impacted by COVID-19 and generally how your city will grow.
We leave submissions mostly unedited and are generally looking for at least one or two paragraphs in answers to the questions.
So if you are a tech startup founder or investor in one of these cities, or another city in MENA, please fill out our survey form here.
Thank you for participating. If you have questions you can email mike@techcrunch.com and/or reply on Twitter to @mikebutcher.
Here are the cities that previously participated in The Great TechCrunch Survey of European Cities:
Madrid & Barcelona/Spain (Part 1 & Part 2)
Warsaw/Poland (Part 1 & Part 2)