Apple’s HomePod mini gets new colors

Probably not what anyone was expecting on the HomePod front, but now that the mini is Apple’s primary smart home device, the company has just announced a handful of additional colors for the line.

At today’s event, Apple just added yellow, orange and blue versions of the small smart speaker. The new colors join the black and white versions and will run $99, like their counterparts. The new versions of the mini will be available starting in November, just in time for the holidays.

And, of course, they’ll work with the $5/month Siri-focused Voice Plan for Apple Music.