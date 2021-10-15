Coinbase goes fishing for Opensea’s catch

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This week was one of our strongest shows yet, with a wide diversity of news items that were genuinely fun (and complicated) to chew through.

And even though we started off kind of grumpy, we laughed through tech difficulties, crypto puns, and fintech CAC. It’s called coping.

Here’s what we got into:

Since we tried to keep the show tight, a ton of news was left on the cutting room floor. The good news, though, is that we’re back tomorrow with a spicy bonus episode about Microsoft pulling LinkedIn from the Chinese market. Oof.

Equity drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.