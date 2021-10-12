Twitter launches Spark audio creator program to boost Spaces

Twitter is deepening its investment in Spaces, the Clubhouse-like audio rooms the social network launched this year.

The company announced the launch of a new creator program for Spaces on Tuesday. The Spark program is a three-month-long accelerator that aims to “discover and reward great Spaces on Twitter with financial, technical, and marketing support.” Twitter says it’s open to established Spaces audio shows and untested experiments for the program, inviting creators interested in audio to apply.

*unmutes* today we’re opening the application process for the Twitter Spaces Spark Program what’s that? it’s an initiative for creators who are excited about the future of social audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/4zay8uvao8 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 12, 2021

Since launching Spaces, Twitter has signaled that its audio product isn’t likely to be just another test feature destined for an early retirement. The company expanded ticketed Spaces last month, inviting hosts to monetize audio rooms by selling access to their hosted audio chats. This week, the company added a way for hosts to invite listeners via DM when firing up a Space. It also rolled out a dedicated Spaces tab to more iOS users, with plans to expand further to non-English languages and Android in the works.

we’re working on making it easier to find and join Spaces you love. today starts the rollout of the Spaces Tab to more people in English and iOS first, with other languages and Android coming in the future! if you have access, let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/MatEDXv01F — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 11, 2021

Anyone who gets accepted into the Spark program is expected to run an audio room two times a week for the three month period. They’ll be compensated $2,500 a month — a flat rate not dictated by the Space’s performance — and granted monthly ad credits to boost their show. Anyone who signs on to the program will have the added benefit of getting promoted by Twitter’s accounts in tweets and discovery features.

“We recognize the hard work it takes to create audio content that’s compelling, engaging, and keeps people coming back,” the company wrote in the Spark program announcement. “And above all else, we believe in the potential of people’s ideas and the potential of live social audio, and we see an opportunity to help audio content Creators — like you — take off.”

Twitter users interested in building out a bi-weekly Twitter-backed audio project can apply with the company by October 22. Accepted applicants will get notified by in early November.