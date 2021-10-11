Chime’s Chris Britt and Menlo Ventures’ Shawn Carolan to talk fintech on TechCrunch Live

In a world where fintech is so hot right now, and investors are being swept up by their excitement for the space, Chime has managed to ride the wave to near perfection. The company has raised upwards of $2.6 billion, including a fresh $750 million just this year.

The startup, playing in the fee-free banking space, now has a valuation of $25 billion. Sources told The Wall Street Journal that an IPO is on the horizon for the startup.

So, we’re more than thrilled to announce that Chime founder and CEO Chris Britt will be joining us on an upcoming episode of TechCrunch Live (formerly Extra Crunch Live). Britt will be joined by Shawn Carolan of Menlo Ventures, who led the company’s Series C funding round back in 2018.

TechCrunch Live is a free, weekly event that lets folks in the audience connect with founders and the investors who finance them to learn how to build better venture-backed businesses. We talk about what drew the investors to the company, how the founder chose to partner with those particular investors and how they work together, and scale the business, moving forward.

In the latter half of each episode, founders in the audience are encouraged to jump on our virtual stage and pitch their products, receiving live feedback from our esteemed duos.

TechCrunch Live is free for anyone who would like to attend live, but only TechCrunch+ members have access to the full library of TechCrunch Live content on demand.

This episode of TCL goes down on October 13 at noon PDT/3 p.m. EDT. See you there!