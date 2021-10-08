Pinterest rolls out new ‘Havens’ mental health support space

Pinterest is launching a new ‘Pinterest Havens’ mental health support initiative in honor of World Mental Health Day, which is October 10th. In a blog post, the company called the initiative “an online and offline space for community-driven inspiration.” Pinterest notes that it’s essentially creating space on its platform to explore the relationship between mental health and rest.

The ‘Haven’ will include a collection of relaxing imagery and Idea Pins about rest from Pinterest creators to help users reboot and recharge. The collection includes things like images of waterfalls, journal prompts, bedtime affirmations and more. Pinterest’s internal mental health community, Pinside Out, curated the collection within Haven.

Pinterest also announced that it’s commissioning its first real-life installation titled ‘Havens: Invest in Rest,’ located within Boxville on Chicago’s South Side. The site-specific installation aims to bring the anti-burnout oasis to life through actual physical Pins, immersive art and community programming. Pinterest says the installation works alongside the online Havens community board to encourage viewers to take a breath and focus on their wellbeing.

To support the installation, Pinterest is donating $80,000 to three local organizations: Boundless Early Education, Urban Juncture Foundation and Coffee, Hip Hop & Mental Health. The donations will be provided through the Pinterest Charitable Fund.

Pinterest notes that its compassionate search feature, which launched in 2019, continues to serve as a way for users to find helpful resources and activities if they’re feeling stressed, anxious or sad when searching for terms related to emotional wellbeing. The feature surfaces wellness activities when users search for things like “stress quotes” and “work anxiety.”

The guided wellness activities were created with the help of experts at Brainstorm, the Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation, and with advice from Vibrant Emotional Health and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The feature is currently available in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, Singapore, India, the Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Brazil and Germany.

Further, Pinterest notes that users can “visit the ‘daily inspiration’ space of the search tab to find how Pinterest Creators are investing in rest, and how emotional wellbeing can look different to everyone. Journaling, meditating, walking, dancing, drawing and more, are all activities that can support our emotional wellbeing and mental health.”

These announcements come as Pinterest says it has seen an increase in users coming to the platform for inspiration around increased emotional wellbeing and positivity. For instance, searches for ‘Sunday rest routine’ have increased 7x over the past year, while searches for ‘destressing tips’ have increased 12.7x. The company says it aims to create a space for reflection on how mental health can impact us all globally.