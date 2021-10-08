Facebook and Instagram went down again this afternoon

It’s been a rough week for Facebook, and it seems that Friday afternoon had no mercy for the tech giant. After one of their longest outages in company history on Monday, Facebook went down again on Friday afternoon. The outage affected all Facebook properties, including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” the company posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.” Instagram tweeted a similar statement, evoking distressed “This Is Fine” vibes with its emoji choice (🥲 ).

We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

It doesn’t seem that the outage lasted long, as services were back up and running for some less than 30 minutes after Facebook tweeted about it. But after this week’s more serious outage, the repeated lapse might spark concerns about the reliability and safety of the app. Repeated outages are especially concerning for small business owners who use Facebook’s tools to communicate with customers, or international users who use WhatsApp as their primary texting app.

Facebook hasn’t yet declared what caused today’s outage, or how many users it affected, but Monday’s outage was caused by configuration changes to the routers in Facebook’s data centers.

This is a developing story.