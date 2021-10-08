B2B marketing tactics that can help move the needle

Your target customers may discover your website through ads, search, word of mouth or offline channels like direct mail or events, but when they arrive, 99% of them usually skim your home page and bounce.

The fastest-growing companies show each visitor the most relevant content to immediately signal that they are a good fit and worth further investigation.

While there are hundreds of ways to personalize and optimize your website, knowing what to focus on, and when, can be difficult when you’re seeking maximum impact. After years of experience with website personalization, we’ve gathered unexpected, yet effective and scalable tactics from some of the fastest-growing companies.

If you execute all 10 of these tactics well, we’re confident they’ll help you grow faster and look really, really smart while doing it.

Promote the right content to the right people

You spend a lot of time creating content for your customers, but they typically have a hard time discovering the content that’s relevant to them. Consider adding a personalized banner that surfaces the right piece of content to the right visitor.

Banners are a great way to capture the attention of target accounts during the evaluation stage. And banners promoting white papers or linking to analysts reports are relatively quick and easy to implement.

When creating your banner content, keep the copy in the banner brief and clear — a short, crisp sentence that engages interest. Your CTA should be strong and actionable and tell the visitor what they’ll be getting.

Invite prospects to an event with their peers

Creating a peer set focused on solving common challenges is a powerful event tactic that we’ve used. We’ve also seen it in use by companies like Segment.

Create a personalized invitation to an event that’s about your target account’s vertical or use case. The component should drive to a landing page for a recurring event like a weekly webinar or to a major tentpole event.

Leverage your prospect’s competitors

We’re going to go out on a limb and guess that whatever business you’re in, you pay special attention to the moves your competitor makes. Here’s another crazy idea: The same is true for your target accounts.

Use this inherent drama to create personalized banners that drive to a case study showing target accounts how their competitor is using your product. While implementing this can be fairly straightforward, it will still take some leg work to create the competitor case study for each target account vertical.