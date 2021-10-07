Gretel AI raises $50M for a platform that lets engineers build and use synthetic datasets to ensure the privacy of their actual data

“We always found that using the right permissions with data was always the bottleneck,” said Ali Golshan, the CEO who co-founded the company with Alex Watson (CPO) and John Myers (CTO). The could see that the longer-term issue wold be a growing need and priority for data privacy. “As the world moves from the web to the immersive world of sensors and IOT we are transitioning into a world where people will share their data unconsciously or unknowingly. But humans are not meant to be mined.”

As data engineers, their priority is to be able to work with data easily and quickly, but as citizens of the world, they were unhappy with data protection implications.

“Removing the bottleneck of compute is the problem we’ve solved, and we have created high velocity development,” he said. “But now we are running into the bottleneck of the data. AI is on a collision course with privacy. At this collision course, we should create tools” to fix that.

Gretel’s opportunity is one that many companies targeting the enterprise market have taken in the world of digital transformation: many organizations now have large engineering operations working on applications to run their businesses, but they still do not have the firepower of the world’s largest technology companies. So Gretel set out to build a toolkit that would let any company build anonymized datasets for themselves, similar to what big tech companies use in their own data work.

The advantage of anonymized data goes beyond simply replacing a synthetic dataset for an actual one; they can also be used to augment a dataset, or to fill in the gaps where the real-world data might be lacking. Both of these are critical components especially in cases where the data is needed to train systems, such as in the case of autonomous services, where you seemingly can never have enough teaching data.

Watson had previously worked at AWS (fun fact: we scooped when Amazon acquired his previous startup, harvest.ai), and he says that to date Gretel.ai has secured early customers in areas like life sciences, financial services and gaming. In more basic use cases, it can take as little as 10 minutes to create a synthetic dataset. In more complex applications — for example in a genomic database, it could take several days.

Relatively speaking, this represents “very low friction” for engineers, Watson said, both compared to other approaches such as data encryption using techniques like homomorphic encryption, or indeed the analogue approach of contacting third parties and getting permissions to use datasets. The latter can take six months or longer, too long in cases where time is of the essence;