Google confirms $1B investment into Africa, including subsea cable for faster internet

The developing world represents the best chance of growth for large internet companies, and today one of the very biggest set out its strategy for how it plans to tackle that.

Google said that it would be investing $1 billion to support “digital transformation” across Africa. This will include landing a subsea cable into the continent to enable faster internet speeds, low-interest loans for small businesses, equity investments into African startups, skills training and more.

The plans are being unveiled today at an event spearheaded by no less than Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai — a mark of the priority that the company seems to be placing on the bet it’s making here.

