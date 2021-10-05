Who are the best software development consultants for startups?

When the dot-com bubble popped 20 years ago a lot of people thought that software development was going to get broadly outsourced. Instead, Silicon Valley evolved a new ethos around technical, product-focused founders and strong, central engineering teams.

And yet, software development outsourcing is a thing once again.

Which is why we're looking to profile great software development shops that work with startups.

So why, you may ask, is software development outsourcing becoming more of a trend these days? Plenty of reasons, most of which you are probably familiar with. The overall growth of the tech sector, especially over the past decade, has pushed engineering salaries up across Silicon Valley and other startup hubs, while also putting more pressure on other costs of living. The number of skilled engineers for hire has correspondingly shrunk.

Meanwhile, improving internet connections and globalized education programs have allowed more people to develop in-demand software skills and make themselves available for hire.

The pandemic made distributed work more normal for most people, too, which helped break down remaining divides between a central engineering team and remote contributors.

While you can still find plenty of startups of all sizes that want to maintain one big engineering group at a physical office, most companies we talk to have bought in to remote work in some form.

All of these factors make outsourcing software development a far more normal move for many startups than you would have encountered 10 or 15 years ago.

All of these factors make outsourcing software development a far more normal move for many startups than you would have encountered 10 or 15 years ago.

This is part of our ongoing Experts series, where we profile the service providers who startup founders love to work with (based on founder recommendations). Software is our second service vertical after growth marketing, which we’re continuing as well — and we have more planned in the coming months.