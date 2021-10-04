How to claim a student discount for TechCrunch+

Students can get access to TechCrunch+ at a discounted rate of $50/year (plus tax). Here’s how to claim the discount:

Use a .edu or university email address and send a message to our customer support team at plus@techcrunch.com . Please let them know that you are seeking the student discount.

The team will respond within 24-48 hours with a unique link to claim your discount.

If you are part of a student group like an entrepreneurial club and interested in getting access for a large number of users, reach out to travis@techcrunch.com to learn more about custom discounts on large groups.

What is TechCrunch+?

TechCrunch+ is a membership product that provides advice and analysis to help startups get ahead. Members learn how successful startups operate through deep-dive interviews with founders and investors, including on-demand replays of sessions at TechCrunch events. Market analysis, investor surveys, and topical newsletters allow members to spot trends and opportunities, while live weekly coaching and Q&A sessions help improve your pitch. TechCrunch+ also provides expert advice on fundraising, growth, and management from experienced entrepreneurs.

If you have interest in attending TechCrunch events, you can save 20% on tickets as an TechCrunch+ member.

For questions about this offer, reach out to customer support at plus@techcrunch.com.