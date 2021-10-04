Apple Watch Series 7 arrives October 15, starting at $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 debuted at the big September 14 hardware event, with a vague “fall” release date. Today, the company announced that the popular wearable will go up for preorder this Friday (October 8), with in-store available starting a week later, on the 15th, for customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, UAE, U.K. and U.S.

The most notable addition here is a display that’s 20% larger than its predecessor, capable of fitting 50% more text. The screen is brighter as well, and fortified by stronger crystal, with the watch now sporting an IP6X rating for dust, coupled with the existing WR50 water rating for swimming. Contrary to rumors, the overall battery life hasn’t improved (rated at 18 hours), but charging is now 33% faster.

The smartwatch comes in five aluminum case finish colors, including black, silver, blue, green and (Product) Red. There are three stainless steel colors (silver, graphite and gold) and two titanium. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399, while the SE is available for $279. The Series 3 is still available, as well, starting at $199.

Apple continues to dominate global smartwatch market share, leading chief competitors like Google and Samsung to combine forces on the Galaxy Watch 4, which leverages both Wear OS and Tizen. Amazon has also been dipping its toes in the wearable waters, but has thus far only focused on fitness bands, offering a more direct competitor to Google-owned Fitbit.