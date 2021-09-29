Finding fraud in a world of fast-moving deals

Alex Wilhelm Natasha Mascarenhas 8 hours

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture-capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

We got the crew together — Natasha and Danny and Alex — this time ’round to talk fraud, one of our favorite topics. Sure, we’ve riffed on the ups and downs at Luckin, and we’ve spent more time talking about WeWork’s implosion than we want to admit. But that’s not the most recent stuff. There’s been a raft of fraud lately which caught our eye. The heart of today’s episode is a question about fraud, and what more of it might mean: Does more fraud indicate that we’re in a growing bubble, or that we’re in the later-stages of a bubble about to burst?

Here’s what we got into to help us understand our question:

